OutIn set to Showcase Innovative Coffee Machine at Outdoor Retailer Expo
OutIn, the game-changing personal mobile coffee brand, will be showcasing its entire range at the annual Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo on June 17-19.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OutIn, the game-changing personal mobile coffee brand, is transforming the world of coffee, allowing users to enjoy their favorite espresso anytime, anywhere. The exciting brand is pleased to confirm it will showcase its entire range at the annual Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo on June 17-19 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Coffee is one of the world’s most consumed drinks; however, every coffee fan knows finding a good cup can be a challenge. The personal mobile coffee station, OutIn, is changing that by allowing users to take their favorite brew with them wherever they go.
The innovative espresso machine is super lightweight and compact, allowing users to easily carry it on their adventures. Compatible with both ground coffee and coffee capsules, users simply need to add water, and the self-heating OutIn Nano portable espresso machine will create a silky, smooth-tasting espresso within minutes.
Visitors to the annual Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo will be able to see the full range, as OutIn will be in attendance throughout the three-day event. Attendees interested in speaking with the team can find them at Hall B, Booth #18011.
Speaking ahead of the Expo, Katja, Global Brand Director,said, “We are really excited to bring our OutIn portable espresso machines to the Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo in a few weeks. Our brand was born out of a desire to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee anytime, anywhere, and our lightweight and portable espresso machines allow users to do just that!
We’re looking forward to meeting visitors and other exhibitors throughout the Expo, and encourage anyone interested in learning more about our products to come and say hello.”
For more information on OutIn, visit outin.com.
