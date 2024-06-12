Pulsar Invites Shareholders to View New Presentation at Emerging Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR & OTCQB:PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”) invites shareholders to view the Company’s new presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference, details as follows:



When: 10:15AM (Eastern) on June 12, 2024

What: 20-minute presentation from the Company’s President, CEO and Director, Thomas Abraham-James, followed by a 10-minute question and answers session

Where: Subscribe and attend here

Entry: Complimentary

For more information, please see the Company’s previous announcement on March 11, 2024.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR and on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, that has been drilled and flowed up to 14.5% helium, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James President,

CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.