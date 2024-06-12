London Borough of Camden unlock a Data-Driven future with Simpson Associates

YORK, England, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data transformation experts, Simpson Associates, are thrilled to announce a new partnership with London’s forward-thinking Camden Council to unleash the transformative potential of data. Unlocking the power of a Data Research Platform to drive safe and secure data research, this partnership aims to equip Camden with the best tools for delivering high-quality public services and making data-driven decisions for the benefit of their community.



“Camden Council is a vanguard in the way it is using and managing data which is why it is right that we design a solution to our data needs which is pioneering. Our data research platform is not built for analytics. Our platform allows us to expose the right data, securely to meet our demands. We had the vision, and we chose Simpson Associates to deliver it for us and we are happy to have done so.”

Beata Lisowska, Chief Data Officer, Camden Council

Building a Data Research Platform to use for the power of good

The collaboration focuses on building a Data Research platform (DRP) that will serve as the cornerstone of Camden's data-driven journey by creating the capabilities needed to then be able to deliver impactful data products tailored to real-world needs. With its robust and adaptable nature, the DRP will empower Camden to swiftly respond to emerging use cases, and undertake research projects, ensuring they can continuously deliver top-level services to their citizens.

Camden have pinpointed four key data products to home in on, each designed to make a tangible difference in their community. But they're not limiting themselves to one avenue. The scalable and secure platform in Microsoft Azure, coupled with Denodo for data virtualisation gives Camden the agility to surface the data they need on demand from source systems ranging from Social Care to Housing, to Environment. By providing a sole window into their entire data estate the platform enables everything from operational reporting in Power BI to advanced data science use cases in Databricks offering huge social impact.

The DRP, alongside Camden’s commitment to actively involving residents in data discussions, fostering partnerships, and adhering to robust governance and shared standards, forms a powerful synergy. Together they empower public services to truly collaborate in research projects that drive better outcomes for the residents they serve.

Tom Hughes, Account Director for Local and Central Government said, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Camden on their ambitious journey to develop a truly forward-thinking Data Research Capability that can transform council services and partnerships. This isn’t just a project; it’s a collaborate effort that we're embarking on to unlock the transformative power of data for the greater good and make a positive impact on the community. I’m delighted to be part of this transformative journey.”

About London Borough of Camden

Established in 1965 London Borough of Camden is a borough of Inner London. Home to approximately 218,000 residents it’s one of the most densely populated areas in London, yet it boasts an eclectic mix of communities, from the historic streets of Hampstead to the lively atmosphere of Camden Town. Camden is not only a borough of tradition; it's a hub of innovation and creativity. Its dynamic arts scene, vibrant nightlife, and thriving business districts make it a magnet for artists, entrepreneurs, and professionals alike. From world-class museums and theatres to trendy street markets and artisanal cafes, Camden offers something for everyone.

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is the go-to data transformation partner, specialising in Data Analytics, AI and a Managed Data Services provider that helps organisations from both the public and private sectors gain valuable insights from their data and make better informed decisions.

Their data and performance management solutions enable forward-thinking organisations understand and resolve some of the most complex and common challenges. They are a Microsoft Solutions Partner, holding the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialisation, as well as Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); and Infrastructure (Azure). We are also a Databricks partner and an IBM Gold Partner.

