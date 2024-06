Oil & Gas Importers from South Asian Countries including India to meet in Dubai

Rex Fuels Conference Aug 24

The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024. Set to take place on August 21st & 22nd, 2024, at the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- India the worlds fifth largest economy is forecast to grow by 7.2% during the coming financial year. The new government is expected to continue with their growth oriented policies. India along with other South Asian countries is expected to import huge quantities of Bitumen, Base oil and Petrochemicals. This provides a huge opportunity to suppliers to feed this growing markets.The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024. Set to take place on August 21st & 22nd, 2024, at the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai, As this event will unite major players in the industry, including refineries, buyers, traders, logistics professionals, and consultants iit would provide an excellent opportunity to buyers and sellers to meet and grow their business.Bitumen and bituminous products serve a critical role in the development of the road infrastructure sector in India. India is witnessing rapid growth in bitumen demand which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the next five years to touch 13.9 mil tons by FY 2029.Key Challenges faced by Road Contractors is the Sourcing of Raw Materials (Bitumen, Emulsions, Steel & Cement. Along with it pricing and logistics plays a major challenge. The main players in export and logistics of Bituminous products are spread across Middle East Market with Iran, Dubai, Oman and Bahrain being the biggest market.The Rex Fuels Global Conference 2024 is poised to become a pivotal meeting point for buyers and sellers across the Middle East, India, Africa, Russia, and South-East Asia. Against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical landscapes since February 2023, the oil & gas sector faces a spectrum of challenges and opportunities. Responding to market dynamics, including price fluctuations and global supply chain adjustments, industry leaders are revisiting and refining their strategies.Highlighting Dubai's pivotal role as a business nexus regionally and internationally, the Rex Fuels Global Conference 2024 offers a platform for top refineries and oil & gas firms to interact through exhibitions, presentations, panel discussions, networking sessions, and business development initiatives. Notably, the Petro-products sector, with its emphasis on base oils and lubricants, commands significant attention at this event.The 11th edition of the Rex Fuels Global Conference is already heralded as a standard-setter in the industry, with more than 300 confirmed delegates representing Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Base Oils. Anticipated delegate numbers are expected to exceed 700, with support from over 100 sponsors and 50 exhibitors, including major players from the region.Distinguished figures and experts from leading petroleum companies in the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products sector headline the agenda and speaker lineup. With delegates confirmed from over 28 countries globally, the event is on the path to being fully booked. India leads in participant numbers as the largest importer in the region, closely followed by the Middle East, with confirmed delegates from Africa, Europe, and South-East Asian countries.The choice of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai as the venue underscores its capability to accommodate over 700 delegates, sponsors, and exhibitors, offering a luxurious and professional setting.Organized by Rex Conferences, a reputable consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas, and Road Construction sectors in India and the Middle East, the Rex Group is known for fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders.Participation in this flagship event presents a distinctive opportunity to influence the future of the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products industry while collaborating with experts in this rapidly evolving market. Attendees can anticipate unparalleled prospects for business growth, networking and brand visibility.You may register online for Delegates at https://rexconferences.com/register