President Cyril Ramaphosa assents and signs three bills into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 79(1) of the Constitution assented and signed three Bills into law. 

The three Bills are The National Land Transport Amendment Bill, the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill and the Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill. 

The National Land Transport Amendment Bill, 2016, was initially passed by Parliament and sent to the President for assent in 2020. Due to constitutional reservations, the President, referred the Bill back to the National Assembly for reconsideration in terms of section 79(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996. 

The revised Bill amongst other seeks to amend the National Land Transport Act, 2009, to insert certain definitions and amend others and provide for non-motorised and accessible transport. The amendments bring the Principal Act up to date with new developments and provide for certain powers of provinces and municipalities to conclude contracts for public transport services. It further expands the powers of the Minister to make regulations and introduce safety measures.

The second Bill is the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill. The Bill seeks to promote economic growth and welfare of South Africans by promoting an effective and productive transport sector. That includes establishing a Transport Economic Regulator responsible for regulating prices in the transport sector, investigate complaints, monitor and enforce compliance in the transport sector. The Bill further seeks to establish a single regulatory body to focus on the economic regulation of the transport industry. 

Lastly is the Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill which was also signed into law. This Bill seeks to regulate the power of municipalities to levy development charges. It also establishes a system for the municipalities to impose levies for land development applications as a condition for granting or approval of such an application for persons to use or develop land in a municipality. The Bill empowers municipalities, where authorised by national legislation, to impose taxes, levies and duties appropriate to local government.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

