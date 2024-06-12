President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima of the Republic of Malawi

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Malawi on the passing of Vice-President, Dr Saulos Chilima and nine passengers in an aircraft crash.

Vice-President Chilima passed away after an aircraft in which he and nine personnel were travelling disappeared on Monday, 10 June 2024, during a domestic flight.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to Vice-President Chilima’s family.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are also with His Excellency, President Lazarus Chakwera and the Cabinet of the Republic of Malawi.

President Ramaphosa said: “This is a moment of tragedy in which we are united with the people of Malawi as you mourn the passing of a youthful leader who advanced the aspirations of his country and of our youthful continent from his position in Malawi’s Presidency.

“This is a loss felt across our country and region and we pray that the people of Malawi will be blessed with the fortitude and peace required in this moment of deep sadness and national mourning.”

