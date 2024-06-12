Second Suspect Apprehended in Florida for March 2023 Double Fatal Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the apprehension of a second suspect involved in a March 2023 shooting that killed two people and left another person injured in Southeast.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at approximately 7:44 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wounds. 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, of Southeast, died at the scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, officers responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Abdul Fuller, of Southeast, DC, with critical gunshot wound injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died on March 9, 2023. The detectives’ investigation determined the victim was injured in the Bruce Place shooting.

Previously, on December 21, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 19-year-old man, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, members of the Florida and Caribbean Fugitive Task Force apprehended the second suspect, a 17-year-old male, of Northeast, DC, in Jacksonville, FL. He was wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated). He will go through the extradition process and be returned to the District of Columbia.

