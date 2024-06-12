Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market Expected to Exceed $3.9 Billion by 2025

Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market Size, Share, Competitive : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The Market Size Of Asia-Pacific Tolling & City Congestion Industry By Product Type and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20182025, the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion was valued at $1,154.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,932.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as rise in demand for efficient traffic management solutions, increase in the number of vehicles, and reduction in environmental pollution majorly drive the adoption of tolling & city congestion systems.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5069

However, high capital investment for transportation & tolling system, large database requirement for road & tolling network, and low acceptance ratio restrict the market growth. Furthermore, investments in the idea of smart cities and innovation of smart signal have created lucrative opportunities for the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-tolling-and-city-congestion-market/purchase-options

Key Findings of The Study

Based on product type, the UTM segment dominated the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market in 2017.

ATMS is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5069

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Efkon GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Kapsch, Conduent (Xerox Corporation), Cubic Transportation, Alstom, and GE transportation.