MBUU INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Malibu Boats, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Malibu Boats securities between November 4, 2022 and April 11, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MBUU.

Case Details:

According to the Complaint, Malibu Boats is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive, and outboard boats. The Company purports to be a market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands. The Company sells boats via a network of independent dealers, including dealers operating under the common control of Tommy’s Boats (“Tommy’s”). In fiscal year 2023, sales to Tommy’s dealers represented approximately 10.7% of the Company’s consolidated net sales and approximately 23.3% of consolidated sales for Malibu brand boats.

On February 20, 2024, before the market opened, Malibu Boats announced the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Defendant Jack Springer, had “mutually agreed” to cease to serve as CEO.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.33 or 9.1%, to close at $43.15 per share on February 20, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume, according to the Complaint.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Malibu Boats made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that Malibu Boats engaged in an “elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen [] Tommy’s dealerships,” according to the Complaint for a lawsuit that Tommy’s filed against Malibu Boats;

(2) that, as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu’s sales performance, market share, and stock value;

(3) that the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers;

(4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy’s;

(5) that the Company’s CEO departed due to his role in this scheme; and

(6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the Complaint, after Malibu Boats disclosed Tommy’s had filed a lawsuit against the Company, the Company’s stock price fell $3.34, or 7.99%, to close at $38.48 per share on April 12, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company’s common stock price continued to fall the next consecutive trading session, falling $2.34 or 6% to close at $36.14 per share on April 15, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Therefore, according to the Complaint, as a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Malibu Boats investors have suffered significant losses and damages.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MBUU or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Malibu Boats you have until June 28, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

