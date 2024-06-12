Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,970 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Cancellation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has cancelled its block admission, and that no shares have, or will be, allotted pursuant to its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (the “ATM Sales Agreement”), which was announced on May 18, 2023.

The Company’s Form F-3 Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933 dated April 26, 2021 and as amended on May 14, 2021, which enabled the Company to issue shares under the ATM Sales Agreement, expired on May 18, 2024. As a result, the block admission has been cancelled with an effective date of June 12, 2024.

Caledonia gives the following information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with the ATM Sales Agreement:

Name of company:     Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Name of scheme:     ATM Sales Agreement
Period of return:

     From May 17, 2024 to June 11, 2024
Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme:     2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

     Nil
Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

     2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:

     2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares on May 19, 2023
Contact name and telephone number:     As below
       


Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		  
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Matt Hogg

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent		  
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		  
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Primary Logo

You just read:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Cancellation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more