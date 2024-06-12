Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Cancellation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has cancelled its block admission, and that no shares have, or will be, allotted pursuant to its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (the “ATM Sales Agreement”), which was announced on May 18, 2023.



The Company’s Form F-3 Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933 dated April 26, 2021 and as amended on May 14, 2021, which enabled the Company to issue shares under the ATM Sales Agreement, expired on May 18, 2024. As a result, the block admission has been cancelled with an effective date of June 12, 2024.

Caledonia gives the following information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with the ATM Sales Agreement:

Name of company: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



Name of scheme: ATM Sales Agreement



Period of return:



From May 17, 2024 to June 11, 2024 Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme: 2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:



Nil Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:



2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:



2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares on May 19, 2023 Contact name and telephone number: As below



