Hoverboard Scooter Market Projected to Reach $1,246.2 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 5.1% - AMR

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hoverboard Scooter Market by Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Speed Limit : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global hoverboard scooter market was valued at $0.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $0.27 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $0.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2%. Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $0.29 billion by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 6.4%.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12257

Increase in adoption of electric mobility solution pertaining to its low carbon footprints, continual changes in urban commute outlook, and inclination of millennial and Z generation toward these mobility equipment are the key driving factors of the global hoverboard scooter market. Moreover, the online sales segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the hoverboard scooter market, owing to its changing consumer preference toward the buying patterns and growing internet penetration. In addition, hoverboard scooters with the speed limit of less than 15 Kmh is expected to garner highest share in 2020, due to its wide range of applications and enhanced consumers safety while riding experience.

North America dominated the global hoverboard scooter industry. The U.S. is expected to be a leader in the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate in the global market, owing to increase in requirement for urban commute solutions. The global hoverboard scooter market is a fairly fragmented market with several number of players. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, product development, partnership, and expansion activities.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hoverboard-scooter-market/purchase-options

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global hoverboard scooters market, owing to commute restrictions, and is expected to weaken the financial performance of the market players in 2020. It has impacted the overall economy, and market participants are formulating strategic cost-saving plans. The major risk factors of the hoverboard scooters market participants are supply chain execution, regulatory & policy changes, dependency on labor, working capital management, and liquidity & solvency management.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By type, the mid-size segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the online sales segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

Depending on speed limit, the Less than 15 Kmh segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share.

Region wise, North America dominated the global hoverboard scooter market in 2020 in terms of market share.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12257

Key players operating in the global hoverboard scooter market include 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐇𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐱, 𝐈𝐧𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐉𝐞𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 (𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚) 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.