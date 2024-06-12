Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to begin Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, through Thursday, June 13, 2024, to provide room for tractor-trailers to demobilize a crane from the work site. Daytime operations only.

Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​