County Route 54 (Gobel Hollow Road) will be closed starting Tuesday, June 11, 2024

County Route 54, Gobel Hollow Road, will be closed at milepost 0.5 to milepost 2.27 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1l, 2024, through Wednesday, June 12, 2024, for culvert replacement. The crew will have metal plates on hand to allow passage of emergency vehicles if necessary.



THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. ALL TRAFFIC, INCLUDING EMERGENCY SERVICE AND SCHOOL VEHICLES, MUST USE ALTERNATE ROUTES.



Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​