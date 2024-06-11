Senate Bill 1246 Printer's Number 1720

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - transportation safety program) and the associated Federal

regulations set forth and adopted for oversight for each fixed

guideway public transportation system.

(b) Program standard.--The SSO Office shall establish,

adopt, administer and enforce the SSO program standard IN A

MANNER THAT MEETS, BUT DOES NOT EXCEED, FEDERAL

REQUIREMENTS . The SSO Office shall annually review and consult

with each fixed guideway public transportation system that the

SSO Office oversees in the development of the SSO program

standard. The consultation under this subsection must

demonstrate , IN WRITING, that the SSO Office has taken each

fixed guideway public transportation system's comments, concerns

and feedback under good faith consideration in further adopting,

implementing and maintaining the SSO program standard.

(c) Risk-based inspections, investigations, audits, testing

and other oversight activities.--

(1) The SSO Office shall conduct risk-based inspections,

investigations, audits and other oversight activities at each

fixed guideway public transportation system.

(2) In carrying out the requirements under this

subsection, the SSO Office shall enter the facilities of each

fixed guideway public transportation system, either

physically or virtually, to inspect infrastructure,

equipment, records, personnel and data, including the data

that the fixed guideway public transportation system collects

when identifying and evaluating safety risks and safety

events, with or without advanced notice to the fixed guideway

public transportation system.

(3) THE FOLLOWING SHALL APPLY:

(I) THE SSO OFFICE SHALL ENSURE THAT ALL OFFICIAL

20240SB1246PN1720 - 2 -

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30