H.R. 8368, Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts Authorization Act of 2024

H.R. 8368 would codify the Department of State’s central office for coordinating the federal government’s ongoing efforts to evacuate and relocate Afghan allies and to help U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents leave Afghanistan. The office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) was established in 2021 to facilitate the departure of people from Afghanistan, their onward relocation, and their eventual resettlement in the United States.