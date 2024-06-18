SIL's Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® 20Ah Battery Selected by a Major Defense Contractor for Avionics & Telemetry Systems

Safe and Reliable Li-Ion Battery for FTS, Avionics and Telemetry missile applications

SIL’s Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® FTS, avionics, and telemetry batteries will save significant space and weight, thus enabling more capability for the payload to enhance the MDA’s BMDS mission” — Edmund Burke, SIL President

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Information Laboratories (SIL) proudly announces that its Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® 20Ah battery technology has been selected by a major defense contractor to power their avionics and telemetry systems. This collaboration highlights SIL's expertise in providing advanced battery solutions for critical aerospace applications.

SIL, a leading provider of high-end Li-Ion Polymer FTS, avionics, telemetry batteries, GPS metric tracking, and autonomous flight termination systems, first space-qualified its Intelli-Pack® battery technology in 2013. Since then, this technology has achieved 100% mission success on MDA programs across multiple platforms.

Enhanced Energy Density, Safety and Reliability

“SIL’s Li-Polymer Intelli-Pack® smart and safe battery technology offers significantly higher energy density (200-250 Wh/Kg), enhanced reliability, and superior operational capability for rockets, missiles, and small satellites,” said Edmund Burke, President of SIL. “Our batteries provide substantial volume and weight savings, reducing size by one-third compared to traditional Ni-Cad and Silver Zinc batteries.”

The design, manufacturing, and space qualification of these advanced batteries are conducted at SIL's headquarters in Santa Maria, CA. The contract to support this effort, valued at $5,958,718, includes space environmental qualification and production of avionics and telemetry flight batteries for target missiles.

About Space Information Laboratories

Based in Santa Maria, CA, near Vandenberg AFB, Space Information Laboratories (SIL) is a world-class small business specializing in innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs. Serving agencies such as the MDA, NAVAIR, USAF, DARPA, and the aerospace industry, SIL’s expertise includes the development and production of Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® FTS, avionics and telemetry batteries, VBITS GPS Tracking and Autonomous Flight Termination Units, and Space Based Range systems for aerospace vehicles. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified, ensuring the highest standards in design, manufacturing, and testing of flight units.

For more information about SIL, visit www.spaceinformationlabs.com.

Contact: Edmund Burke, Space Information Laboratories, LLC

Phone: 805-925-9010

Email: sales@spaceinformationlabs.com

SIL Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack Battery technology for Space Launch Vehicles, Missiles and Satellites