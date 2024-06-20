TrueFire Studios and Joanne Shaw Taylor Debut “Freestyle Blues,” Immersive Learning Experience For Blues Guitarists

Taylor’s Transformative Teaching Methods, Powered By TrueFire’s Learning Technologies, Unlocks Guitar Players’ Unique Voice and Artistry

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrating TrueFire Studios' patented music learning technologies, Joanne Shaw Taylor's groundbreaking "Freestyle Blues" curriculum guides guitar students on a dynamic path to uncover and nurture their unique artistic voice and creative musicality. Free of traditional exercises and tedious theory, students play their way through Taylor’s two-volume interactive masterclass for an optimal contextual learning experience. Watch samples and order “Freestyle Blues” NOW.

“I’ve always been drawn to the blues because it grants us the utmost freedom to express ourselves genuinely and authentically. It allows us to forge a raw, real, and vibrant connection with our audience,” says Taylor. “I’m excited to explore this space of musical freedom and genuine expression with other players to help them discover their unique voice and artistry.”

All “Freestyle Blues" masterclass performances are tabbed, notated, and synced to the video lessons with controls for looping, slow motion, and fretboard animation. The second volume features an immersive jamming experience with Joanne. Students can switch video angles and mix, mute, or solo any audio tracks. “You play the rhythm part, and I’ll solo, or I’ll play the rhythm part, and you solo!”

“Joanne rises way above the noise in the dynamic world of blues rock with soulful vocals and masterful guitar playing,” says TrueFire founder Brad Wendkos. “Her unique blend of blues intensity and rock and roll vigor has earned her numerous accolades and a devoted following across the globe. Joanne’s double-volume learning experience is nothing short of brilliant!”

“Freestyle Blues" is available now. It can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, streamed from any browser, or played on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase it at www.JoanneShawTaylor.com or www.TrueFire.com.

ABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR

Critically acclaimed British guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor, universally hailed as Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, discovered the UK’s premier blues rock guitarist at the age of 16 who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. – a music career was born. In the following years, her incredible guitar playing saw her build an army of plaudits, including Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder, and Annie Lennox.

Over the past two decades, Joanne has proven herself a prolific songwriter. She has released seven acclaimed albums, each increasingly successful, cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock. The Blues Album was released on Bonamassa’s independent label Keeping The Blues Alive Records on September 24th and topped the Billboard Blues charts, giving Joanne her first #1.

For more information, visit www.JoanneShawTaylor.com.

ABOUT TRUEFIRE STUDIOS

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of marquee artists and world-class educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams. For more information, visit www.truefire.com.

