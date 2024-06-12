Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,021 in the last 365 days.

Planet 13 Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the following results for each item of business considered at Planet 13’s Annual General Meeting of Stockholders held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Election of Directors

The following table sets out the percentage of shares of common stock voted in respect of the election of directors.

Nominee % For % Withheld
Robert Groesbeck 98.63% 1.37%
Larry Scheffler 98.54% 1.46%
Lee Fraser 97.31% 2.69%
Adrienne O’Neal 98.99% 1.01%
Kevin Martin 99.33% 0.67%


Ratification of Auditors

The following table sets out the percentage of shares of common stock voted in respect of the ratification of the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are appointed:

% For % Against % Abstain
99.25% 0.43% 0.32%


About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com/investors/) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com


You just read:

Planet 13 Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more