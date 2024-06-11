Submit Release
MPD Seeking Suspect in Kansas Avenue Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

This afternoon around 4:23 p.m., members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from MPD’s Real Time Crime Center located several images of the suspect from nearby surveillance cameras. Those images can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24088908

###

