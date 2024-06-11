Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,020 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects and Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects and a vehicle involved in a Northeast armed robbery. 

On June 11, 2024, at approximately 6:01 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Two of the suspects brandished handguns while demanding money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.   

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:


 


Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or has seen this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction  of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. 

CCN: 24088564

You just read:

MPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects and Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more