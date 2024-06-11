MPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects and Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects and a vehicle involved in a Northeast armed robbery.

On June 11, 2024, at approximately 6:01 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Two of the suspects brandished handguns while demanding money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:







Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or has seen this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24088564