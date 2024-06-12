State Route 143 to close in both directions near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (June 14-17)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays as the southbound State Route 143 will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Interstate 10, from 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 17, for concrete repair and a traffic shift. At the same time, northbound SR 143 between I-10 and University Drive will also be closed.

On Monday, June 17, the new westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 will open to motorists.

The following ramps will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 17:

The ramps from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143

The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, June 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 17:

The southbound SR 143 on-ramps at McDowell Road, Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard, and University Drive

The northbound SR 143 on-ramp at 48th Street

The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard

Southbound SR 143 detours

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway): Use westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 to access destinations south of the closure

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway): Use eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 to access destinations south of the closure

Northbound SR 143 detours

Eastbound I-10: Use the eastbound I-10 to eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access destinations north of the closure

Westbound I-10: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access destinations north of the closure

Airport access: Motorists heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on southbound Interstate 17, westbound I-10 and westbound US 60, use westbound I-10 to access the airport entrances at 24th Street or Buckeye Road. East Valley drivers may use the 44th Street entrance from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.