Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,994 in the last 365 days.

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on June 11, 2024, in Vancouver, BC (the “Meeting”). Full details of all the voting results for the 2024 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A total of 78,544,062 common shares, representing 52.93% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 3, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The nominees for directors were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For %
James Beck 77,406,744 99.99
Marcus Chalk 77,399,649 99.98
Jill Donaldson 75,969,344 98.13
Patrick Downey 77,399,244 99.98
Paul Harbidge 77,408,444 99.99
Peter Hemstead 75,536,397 97.57
John Robins 75,983,350 98.15


Peter Hemstead, Interim President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank Brandon and Adrian for their contributions to the Company and wish them the best in their future endeavours. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Jamie Beck to the Board. We look forward to his insights and contributions as we continue to grow the Company.”

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the ability for the Board of Directors to change the name of the Company to such other name as the Board of Directors in its sole discretion determines is appropriate from time to time.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQX: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQX Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

Peter Hemstead

Director and Interim President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined
in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or
accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more