Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Bartlesville

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Disaster Recovery Center will open Wednesday, June 12, in Washington County to help Oklahoma residents affected by the April 25 - May 9 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding continue their recovery.

Residents and businesses in Carter, Craig, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Murray, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Washington and Washita counties can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations will be available to meet with visitors – no appointment is needed.

The center will be open at:

Bartlesville High School

1700 Hillcrest Drive

Bartlesville, OK 74003

Hours are:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

For more information about Disaster Recovery Centers open near you, visit fema.gov/drc.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available by pressing #2 for Spanish.