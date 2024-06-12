SAUDI FILM COMMISSION LAUNCHES 'SAUDI FILM NIGHTS' IN AUSTRALIA, WITH SCREENINGS IN SYDNEY AND MELBOURNE THIS JUNE
Interviews Available with Visiting Film Talent
The Saudi Film Commission, in partnership with Australian production company Blacksand Pictures, is bringing Saudi Film Nights to The Sydney Opera House and Sofitel Melbourne on Collins from June 26 - 28.
The event is aimed at fostering collaboration between the Australian and Saudi film industries. There will be two separate screenings, each comprising two films. Audiences can enjoy ‘Hajjan’ by Abu Bakr Shawky represented by producer Majed Samman and actor Ibrahim Alhasawi in Sydney. The feature will screen alongside short film ‘Me & Aydarous’ directed by Sara Balghonaim and represented by actress Ida Alkusay.
In Melbourne, feature comedy-drama ‘Alhamour H.A.’ by Abdulelah Alqurashi will screen alongside animated stop motion short ‘Saleeg’ by Afnan Bawyan with actor Khaled Yeslam and concept artist Raghad Albarqi as representatives. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with the visiting Saudi film talents.
The events will be mainly attended by local film industry professionals. Australian film industry members wishing to attend can register their interest at https://www.blacksandpictures.net/saudi-film-night.
“Saudi Film Nights reflects the Commission’s commitment to promoting the Kingdom’s film culture, highlighting Saudi films on an international stage. We are also fostering collaboration between international film communities, including the Australian film industry, to exchange expertise and knowledge,” said Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Qahtani, CEO of the Saudi Film Commission.
“The selection committee, composed of Alan Finney and Jane Jeffes, has chosen some of the best Saudi productions to present in Australia,” said Kauthar Abdulalim, Blacksand Pictures founder.
This event reflects the Saudi Film Commission’s unwavering dedication to fostering global partnerships and leveraging cultural exchange as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and establishing strong relationships in the global cinema arena for the exchange of expertise and knowledge.
EDITOR'S NOTES:
The Saudi Film Commission was established in 2020 to support the film movement in Saudi Arabia. The Commission aims to develop and organize the film sector, raise the level of production, market Saudi films, encourage finance and investment, and develop film content. It also supports and empowers talents, defines the laws and regulations, and represents the Kingdom in regional and international forums related to films.
Blacksand Pictures is an independent film production company founded in 2019 to enable and facilitate the production of screen content that champions and spotlights the stories of underrepresented communities in Australia. Since its inception, Blacksand Pictures has created short films, and online series, and is developing a range of both short and long-form content in both fiction and factual entertainment. Blacksand Pictures was founded by Kauthar Abdulalim.
The Saudi Film Commission was established in 2020 to support the film movement in Saudi Arabia. The Commission aims to develop and organize the film sector, raise the level of production, market Saudi films, encourage finance and investment, and develop film content. It also supports and empowers talents, defines the laws and regulations, and represents the Kingdom in regional and international forums related to films.
Blacksand Pictures is an independent film production company founded in 2019 to enable and facilitate the production of screen content that champions and spotlights the stories of underrepresented communities in Australia. Since its inception, Blacksand Pictures has created short films, and online series, and is developing a range of both short and long-form content in both fiction and factual entertainment. Blacksand Pictures was founded by Kauthar Abdulalim.
