Foundry512 Collaborates with Q Care Plus and Grindr for National Pride Month Bus Activation
Celebrating 15 Years of Grindr and Supporting PrEP Awareness Across America with Q Care PlusAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry512, an innovative advertising agency known for its brand relationship campaigns, has partnered with Q Care Plus and Grindr to launch the "Grindr Rides America" bus tour in celebration of Pride Month, Q Care Plus, and Grindr’s 15th anniversary. This vibrant activation, running through June, aims to spread awareness about PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and engage the LGBTQ+ community across the nation.
The "Grindr Rides America" bus tour is a pioneering initiative that sees a colorful bus traveling through major cities, offering a mobile celebration of LGBTQ+ pride. This activation is designed to bring the community together while providing crucial information about PrEP, an essential tool in the fight against HIV. Foundry512, as one of the creative forces behind this campaign, has seamlessly integrated education and entertainment to foster a supportive and informed community and aims to reach audiences, no matter their belief or backgrounds, with creative messaging that combats the growing HIV, STI, and STD epidemics.
Q Care Plus, a leading provider of PrEP-related services, plays a crucial role in this activation. Their expertise ensures that attendees receive accurate information and resources about PrEP and doxy-PEP.
‘We've been privileged to partner with team members like Dr. Alfred McAlister, our behavioral scientist, Liz Eckert, Avita Care Solutions' Chief Marketing Officer, and the Grindr team. Together we have all crafted a fun way to reach at-risk audiences in a no-pressure, high-conversion atmosphere. Activations like these allow our ad agency to reduce stigma and make people more receptive to sexual health and total wellness. Ultimately connecting life-saving care providers with the communities that need them most.”, said Aaron Henry, President of Foundry512.
The tour has already garnered significant media attention, with features in prominent publications such as AdAge, MediaPost, and Mashable. These early successes underscore the campaign's impact and the importance of its message.
Throughout June, the bus will make stops in cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, hosting events that feature live performances, interactive experiences, and opportunities to learn more about PrEP. The bus will include two full-service portrait photography studios on board, bumper stickers, free merchandise, and appearances by local drag queens. These events are designed to be inclusive, educational, and celebratory, embodying the spirit of Pride Month.
For more information about the "Grindr Rides America" tour, visit Grindr's official blog.
Aaron Henry
https://www.foundry512.com
+1 5125932403
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram