Aker BioMarine named in the top ranking among Norway's most innovative companies
This ranking shows that innovation is deeply rooted in the core culture of Aker BioMarine”OSLO, NORWAY, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the list of the 25 Norwegian companies that excel at innovation has been published. Aker BioMarine again takes a top position and is named the second most innovative company. The Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will present the award during “Innovation Day 2024”.
An expert jury compiled the list of the country's 25 most innovative companies, which this year includes both established and new Norwegian growth companies. Lærdal Medical came out on top this year, followed by Aker BioMarine in second place and Ferd in third place.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Professor Robert Wolcott, head of The World Innovation Network, will present the award on September 4 at “Innovation Day 2024” in Oslo.
Seven years ago, Aker BioMarine climbed to the top and was named Europe's most innovative company the following year. This year, the company occupies a strong second place, which testifies to continuity in innovation culture.
"We are proud to once again be at the top of the list of Norway's most innovative companies, and this ranking shows that innovation is deeply rooted in the core culture of Aker BioMarine. This award deservedly belongs to our employees who every day think new and lead the way to develop our industry", says Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine.
The jury, led by InnoMag's editor, Truls Berg, has selected candidates with the help of nominated candidates. This year's jury included Ingvild Myhre, head of the National Innovation Council, climate psychologist Ragnhild Nilsen, NHH innovation professor Tor W. Andreassen, Standard Norway's director of energy, sustainability and technology, Åse Lunde, former finance minister Jan Tore Sanner, NTNU professor emeritus Arne Krokan, Computerworld editor Anders Løvøy and global innovation professor and former Brain of the Year, Leif Edvinsson.
"We believe that this is by far Norway's most comprehensive overview of who really is innovative, as opposed to those who are only content to talk about innovation. We emphasize that the list only covers Norwegian companies, but common to everyone on the list is that they are world-class when it comes to working actively with innovation," says jury chairman Truls Berg, InnoMag's editor-in-chief.
The 25 most innovative companies of the year are:
1. Lærdal Medical
2. Aker BioMarine
3. Ferd
4. Brønnøysundregistrene
5. Jets Vacuum
6. Tomra
7. Pixii
8. Consigli
9. X-1 Technologies
10. Skatteetaten
11. Posten
12. ODA
13. Tibber
14. Torghatten AS
15. Autostore
16. Gelato
17. Itera ASA
18. Amesto
19. Hyke
20. DNB
21. Q-meieriene
22. Remarkable
23. Yara
24. Zaptec
25. Jotun
For more information, contact:
Tormod Sandstø
Communications Director, Aker BioMarine ASA
tel: +47 90943215
e: Tormod.sandsto@akerbiomarine.com
