Innerviews, the World’s First Online Music Magazine, Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Innerviews is pleased to announce it has achieved the unprecedented milestone of 30 years online. First launched in 1994 by editor and writer Anil Prasad, Innerviews is revered for delivering in-depth, uncompromising interviews that enable artists to speak at length about topics that matter to them.
With an archive of hundreds of interviews, Innerviews continues to provide the most comprehensive, detailed, and insightful interviews available. It’s proudly genre-agnostic, with recent interviews including classical guitarist John Williams; Manhattan Transfer vocalist and co-leader Janis Siegel; singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn; progressive rock icon Steven Wilson; Tu-Ner featuring King Crimson alumni Trey Gunn and Pat Mastelotto; singer, actor, and comedian Gregg Turkington, known for his alter ego Neil Hamburger; and punk jazz saxophonist Skerik.
“Anil Prasad is like a great musician,” said bassist Victor Wooten. “The way he expresses himself through his own art—his writing—causes readers to feel inspired, as if we’ve learned about ourselves, as well as the subject of the interview.”
“Those who love individualistic, genre-smashing artists will cherish these interviews and be introduced to new music that they will be glad to hear for the first time,” said drummer Michael Shrieve. “In a period when culture seems to be all about reality TV, and fame for doing nothing, Innerviews exposes and digs into truly creative people, with deep wells of desire to communicate in a highly personal manner. Innerviews is a light shining in the darkness of the mediocrity that surrounds us today.”
In addition to his work as a music journalist, Prasad has contributed liner notes and content to albums, box sets, and tour books for Robbie Basho, Pierre Bensusan, Gentle Giant, Steve Jansen, Howard Jones, Nguyên Lê, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, John McLaughlin, The Pineapple Thief, Us3, and Steven Wilson.
Prasad is also about to accompany revered drummer Bill Bruford to conduct onstage interviews during appearances at Sony Hall in New York City on June 29, and Keswick Theatre in Philadelphia on June 30.
Prasad is the author of the best-selling book Innerviews: Music Without Borders. The eBook edition hit #1 on Apple Books’ Arts & Entertainment and Music charts. The book has been acclaimed by media outlets worldwide. “Prasad gets artists to share their deepest thoughts about a wide range of topics, from spiritual inspiration and motives to compositional methods. A fascinating look at the thinking of contemporary artists,” said The Christian Science Monitor. NPR’s Echoes radio program spotlighted Innerviews and the book in a mini documentary.
Prasad is an outspoken critic of music industry practices. His essay “The Finger’s on the Self-Destruct Button: The Ugly Truth about Apple, Google, Spotify, and the Rest of the Music Streaming Universe,” reached millions of people, making it the most widely-read perspective on how streaming royalty rates have adversely affected artists.
“Anil takes the artists’ work seriously and meets it on its own terms, which is a sign of true generosity on his part,” said pianist Vijay Iyer.
