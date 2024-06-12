Brand11 is set to launch a platform to empower D2C brands with seamless e-commerce solutions
Brand11, is set to revolutionize the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) e-commerce landscape with the launch of its new, highly scalable platform.BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand11, a Bangalore-based company founded by former employees of Flipkart and Amazon, is set to revolutionize the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) e-commerce landscape with the launch of its new, highly scalable platform. Aimed at democratizing D2C commerce for every online merchant, Brand11 is making it as easy to sell on their own storefront as it is on major marketplaces.
Brand11’s innovative platform is designed to help brands overcome the most challenging aspects of scaling their businesses. By providing comprehensive solutions for storefront creation, pricing, shipping, and marketing, Brand11 ensures that brands can focus on what truly matters: net profitability.
Key Features of Brand11’s Platform Include:
Effortless Website Creation: Brands can create their own fully functional websites in just a few clicks, eliminating the technical barriers that often hinder small and medium-sized enterprises.
All-in-One Management Suite: This fully managed suite allows brands to oversee operations, marketing, social media, and more from a single dashboard, streamlining processes and improving efficiency.
Customer-First Approach: With a focus on delivering the most straightforward user experience, Brand11’s platform ensures seamless shopping experiences for both brands and their customers.
Highly Scalable and Conversion-Optimized: The platform is designed to cater to brands of all sizes, offering tools that are optimized for maximum conversions and business growth.
Brand11 is tackling the high customer acquisition costs (CAC) and retention challenges that many D2C brands face. By leveraging the expertise of its team, who bring invaluable insights from their tenure at Flipkart and Amazon, Brand11 is uniquely positioned to provide top-tier support and innovation in the e-commerce space.
"We understand the hurdles that D2C brands encounter," said Ashwin, CEO of Brand11. "Our goal is to make D2C commerce accessible and profitable for every online merchant, regardless of their size. With our new platform, we are delivering on that promise by providing tools and support that simplify and enhance the entire e-commerce journey."
Brand11’s launch marks a significant milestone in the D2C e-commerce industry, offering a robust alternative to traditional marketplace selling. By equipping brands with the resources they need to succeed independently, Brand11 is fostering a new era of e-commerce where profitability and scalability are within reach for all.
About Brand11
Brand11 is a Bangalore-based company dedicated to helping brands scale their marketing efforts, reduce customer acquisition costs, and increase customer retention. Founded by ex-Flipkart and Amazon employees, Brand11 provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to make D2C e-commerce as simple and profitable as possible. For more information, visit www.brand11.in.
Aditya Jain
Brand11
