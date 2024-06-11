Walgreens and KFF’s Greater Than HIV Join with Community Partners to Offer Free HIV and STD Testing at Record Number of Stores on June 27

Summary: The collaboration is the largest National HIV Testing Day event in the nation.

Cross-posted from: Greater Than HIVExit Disclaimer

DEERFIELD, Ill. & SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 – WalgreensExit Disclaimer and Greater Than HIVExit Disclaimer, a public information initiative of KFFExit Disclaimer, are teaming up with health departments and community organizations to offer free rapid HIV testing in more than 550 Walgreens stores on June 27 in the largest coordinated National HIV Testing Day event.

Additionally, to address the rising rates of other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), free rapid syphilis and/or hepatitis C testing will also be offered by partners this year in many locations.

“This unique public-private partnership brings free rapid HIV and STD testing directly to communities in a familiar setting and connects individuals to trusted local prevention and treatment service providers in their area,” said Tina Hoff, senior vice president, KFF.

A list of participating Walgreens stores and hours when free HIV and STD testing will be offered is available hereExit Disclaimer; no appointment needed. Testing is provided by local partners, in a private area of the store or mobile unit, with results available in 20 minutes or less. Counselors can also answer questions about HIV and STDs and provide the latest on prevention and treatment options, including referrals for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), FDA-approved medications that are highly effective in preventing HIV, and other needed care.

“This program is instrumental in reaching people in community settings, making HIV prevention and treatment options more equitable, accessible and convenient,” said Rick Gates, chief pharmacy officer, Walgreens. “In addition to providing services to help prevent and treat HIV for more than 40 years, Walgreens invests in training its pharmacy team members to address the specific challenges faced by people living with HIV – including confidential medication counseling, information on prevention options and how to apply for financial assistance programs.”

Major HIV rapid test manufacturers including Abbott Laboratories, BioLytical Laboratories, ChemBio Diagnostics, and OraSure Technologies donated tests to support this year’s effort. Additionally, ChemBio Diagnostics and Diagnostics Direct donated rapid syphilis tests.

Since 2011, KFF’s Greater Than HIV and Walgreens National HIV Community PartnershipExit Disclaimer has provided more than 82,000 free HIV tests through the in-store NHTD program, including over 15,000 self-tests distributed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the 14th year of the partnership and marks the highest level of participation – both in terms of testing partners and stores – in the program’s history.

Read the rest of this cross postExit Disclaimer.

Follow HIV.gov on social media and our blog for more information about NHTD.