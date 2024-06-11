The NOPSI Hotel Announces Grand Reopening of Iconic Rooftop, Above the Grid, with Exciting Relaunch Party
EINPresswire.com/ -- The NOPSI Hotel is thrilled to invite guests to the grand reopening of its renowned rooftop lounge, Above the Grid. To celebrate this exciting renovation and the kickoff of the 2024 summer season, join us for our Rooftop Relaunch Party on Friday, June 21st, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.
Experience the Best Views in New Orleans
Above the Grid is the premiere rooftop pool lounge in New Orleans, offering breathtaking views of the city skyline, refreshing cocktails and a delectable small bites menu. Above the Grid will be open with refreshing cocktails and music daily, Sunday through Thursday 12pm-10pm and Friday and Saturday 12pm-11pm with daily happy hour from 4pm-6pm.
Relaunch Party Highlights
Join us for an exclusive launch extravaganza that promises to be an unforgettable event. The relaunch party will feature:
• Special Cocktail Sample: Savor exquisite cocktail samples by St. Germain featuring their signature Elderflower Spritz.
• Bites by Executive Chef Louis Brown: Enjoy the culinary creations of our new Executive Chef, Louis Brown. Savor his innovative takes on New Orleans cuisine, featuring Mini Crab Cakes with Creole Aioli, Brie and Raspberry En Croute, Philly Cheesecake Rolls, and Andouille Sausage En Croute.
• Live Entertainment: Enjoy live music by local DJ Char, creating the perfect backdrop for mingling and merrymaking.
Event Details
• When: Friday, June 21st, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
• Where: Above the Grid at The NOPSI Hotel, 317 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112
• Tickets: Priced at $15 per person includes: access to the rooftop relaunch party, a complimentary sample by St. Germain, and small bites by Executive Chef Louis Brown
Join Us for a Memorable Event
Tickets are now available for purchase. For complete details and to secure your spot at this exclusive event, please visit: https://www.nopsihotel.com/happenings/rooftop-relaunch-party
About The NOPSI Hotel
Formerly the headquarters of the New Orleans Public Service Inc., after which it is named, NOPSI Hotel is an architecturally unique, industrially elegant, nine-story brick building on the corner of Baronne and Union streets.
Originally opened in 1927, NOPSI has been returned to its previous splendor and converted into a luxury 216-room hotel. The property features 59 suites, 14,000 square feet of meeting space. Amenities include a fitness center, Public Service, an on-site, casually upscale restaurant, has cuisine that highlights local food from the Gulf Coast. Henry’s Gin Bar which extends to a lush outdoor patio with abundant greenery and wrought-iron accents. Above the Grid, a rooftop pool and bar with cabanas and newly adding awning to keep you comfortable and shaded regardless of the weather.
Wilner Henri
Wilner Henri
