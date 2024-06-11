Submit Release
UNITAR Agrees with IC Education to Deliver Leadership Programme for Chinese Youth

In the programme, the participants will explore SDGs, providing students with an in-depth and comprehensive understanding of actions that contribute to the SDGs. Each participant will engage in various events, including interactive workshops, knowledge-sharing sessions and collaborative group activities, which will foster a deeper understanding of global challenges and potential solutions.

This immersive programme will concentrate on three components:

  1. Learning about the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs
  2. Enhancing research design, project development skills, and presentation skills
  3. Exchanging knowledge and engaging cooperatively with peers from China and other countries, academics and experts

