UNITAR Agrees with IC Education to Deliver Leadership Programme for Chinese Youth
In the programme, the participants will explore SDGs, providing students with an in-depth and comprehensive understanding of actions that contribute to the SDGs. Each participant will engage in various events, including interactive workshops, knowledge-sharing sessions and collaborative group activities, which will foster a deeper understanding of global challenges and potential solutions.
This immersive programme will concentrate on three components:
- Learning about the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs
- Enhancing research design, project development skills, and presentation skills
- Exchanging knowledge and engaging cooperatively with peers from China and other countries, academics and experts