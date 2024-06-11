Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,891 in the last 365 days.

Nancy Tray, et al. v. Florida State Board of Education, et al.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and its partners filed a lawsuit on behalf of parents of public school students facing discrimination under a state law that fails to provide them with a process for appealing decisions banning books from school libraries despite providing an appeals process for parents seeking such bans.

This unequal law was passed in 2023 as a response to parents successfully convincing many local school boards to reject efforts by unrepresentative and extreme groups demanding censorship in schools. The law seeks to quell such efforts defending the freedom to read. It also saddles school districts with the cost of the appeal – discouraging them from rejecting a book challenge because of fear of a costly appeal.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, describes how the law discriminates against the plaintiffs by excluding their viewpoint, a violation of their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

You just read:

Nancy Tray, et al. v. Florida State Board of Education, et al.

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more