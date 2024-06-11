Media Advisory: South Llano River State Park Ribbon Cutting June 14

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

JUNCTION – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is hosting a special ribbon-cutting event at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, to celebrate the completion of a new headquarters building, amphitheater and bridge at South Llano River State Park.

The projects were funded from revenue from the Sporting Goods Sales Tax, which was passed by voters in 2019. These funds will also support additional capital projects at the park in the future to further enhance the visitor experience and carry out the TPWD mission of conservation and recreation.

The ribbon-cutting event will feature speakers from TPWD and donors.

“The recently completed capital construction projects will provide us the opportunity to provide a better all-around experience for our visitors,” said Cody Edwards, superintendent of South Llano River State Park. “The park will now provide enhanced access with the bridge and allow staff to work out of a facility with increased efficiency, which bodes well for our loyal visitors.”

New Headquarters

The original park headquarters was a ranch house built in 1877 by the Pepper family and was added onto after 1910 when Walter White Buck Sr. purchased the property. Walter White Buck Jr. lived in the house until he donated the property to the state in 1970.

The new headquarters was built at an approximate cost of $4.5 million, with provisions for the original headquarters, now known as Buck House, to have the foundation repaired and general renovations completed. It will house the park interpreter and serve as a museum and visitor center.

Bald Eagle Amphitheater

The new amphitheater was built in memory of Bob "Bald Eagle" Klemme through donations by his closest friend, Andy Iverson of Midland. Iverson and Klemme were on a campout at the park around five years ago with their daughters when Klemme was unfortunately struck by lightning and passed away. Iverson was inspired to dedicate the amphitheater in honor of his friend; it will serve visitors for generations and enable Klemme’s memory to live on.

Park Road 73 Bridge

The new bridge over the South Llano River on Park Road 73 stands 8 feet about the normal water level and should be crossable during all but the worst potential flooding events. The old bridge was a low-water crossing and was rendered unusable during flash flood or heavy rainfall events.

South Llano River State Park

Situated on the pristine spring-fed South Llano River, the park offers several miles of hiking and biking trails, water-based recreation and wildlife watching. Formerly a working ranch, South Llano River State Park is home to one of the largest Rio Grande turkey roosts in Central Texas.

Event details are as follows:

Date: June 14

Time: 10 a.m.

Who: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony, keynote speakers and media interviews.

Where: South Llano River State Park, 1927 Park Road 73, Junction, TX 76849

Media who would like to attend should RSVP by email at news@tpwd.texas.gov.