Scioto County Attorney and Magistrate Appointed as New Judge

Rebecca Bennett of Portsmouth will transition from magistrate to judge in the Probate and Juvenile Division in Scioto County where she previously served as magistrate since 2015.

Governor Mike DeWine appointed Bennett today to fill a seat for retired Judge R. Alan Lemons.

Her term begins July 22, 2024. Bennett will need to run for reelection in November of this year to keep her appointed seat.

Benett has practiced in the areas of custody; abuse, neglect, and dependency; divorce; wills and estates; civil litigation; and juvenile delinquency.

She received her bachelor’s degree in political science in 1984 and her law degree in 1988, both from Capital University.

Bennett started her career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Scioto County in 1992 . She also practiced law in the private sector in the law offices of Stephen C. Rodeheffer before going back to being an assistant prosecutor in 2002.

Bennett became the assistant prosecuting attorney in Adams County in 2005 and later moved on to become an assistant city solicitor and prosecutor for Portsmouth in 2011.

In her community, Bennett is a member of the Portsmouth Rotary Club, CRADLE Pregnancy Care Center and the Temple Baptist Church. She currently attends Grace Community at Bigelow Church.

The newly appointed judge is also involved in several organizations including Ohio Association of Magistrates, Ohio State Bar Association, and the Scioto County Bar Association.

Scioto County Attorney and Magistrate Appointed as New Judge

