Wisconsin Requires Influenza A Testing Prior to Movement of Lactating Dairy Cattle to Fairs and Exhibitions​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 11, 2024

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov ​

​MADISON, Wis. – In an effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) (H5N1) in dairy cattle, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is requiring Influenza A testing prior to movement of lactating dairy cattle to fairs or exhibitions effective beginning June 19, 2024. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has recommended that measures be taken to minimize the potential spread of influenza.

HPAI (H5N1) has been detected in dairy cattle in 12 states including Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota. In addition to the USDA Federal Order that requires Influenza A testing for interstate movement of dairy cattle, today's announcement will limit the risk of commingling infected animals.

In order to move lactating dairy cattle to fairs or exhibitions within the state, producers must receive a negative test for Influenza A virus at an approved National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) laboratory with samples collected no more than 7 days prior to movement to the fair or exhibition. This testing is available to producers at no cost through USDA APHIS at NAHLN laboratories. Producers may also apply for reimbursement of shipping and veterinary fees for collection of samples. This intrastate order requiring a negative Influenza A test prior to travelling to a show or exhibition will remain in effect until 60 days after the last detection of H5N1 in cattle herds in the United States.

Dairy producers and those working with dairy are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their herds. DATCP is closely monitoring HPAI (H5N1) in dairy cattle and continues to encourage producers that notice unusual clinical signs in their cattle to work with their herd veterinarian. To report herds with unexplained symptoms, veterinarians should contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Reports can also be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.

