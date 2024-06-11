Blackwells Calls out More of Mr. Bennett’s Fictions

Highlights Mr. Bennett’s Expertise in Shareholder Value Extraction



Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Blackwells’ Nominees and Proposals

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), a shareholder of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Braemar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHR), responded to a press release issued by Braemar today.

Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, said:

“If Mr. Bennett really ‘takes his responsibility to protect the best interests of shareholders seriously’ as he stated earlier today, he would look at the share price declines of every REIT he has touched and acknowledge that he is among the worst managers in the history of US listed REITs. Mr. Bennett’s primary expertise rather appears to be in the field of ‘shareholder value extraction’-- where we award him a gold medal.”

Blackwells calls out Mr. Bennett’s fictions.. (again..):

Mr. Bennett said Blackwells’ campaign “from the start has been defined by smear tactics and personal attacks.” Mr. Bennett has a pattern of smearing and suing shareholders who bring attention to his shady external advisory agreement with Ashford Inc. (or otherwise call out his unique skillsets), including the smear tactics and personal attacks against Blackwells in a series of articles published in a ‘newspaper’ he controls, in a manner we believe violates securities laws.



Mr. Bennett labels the Blackwells nominees as “handpicked”. The Blackwells nominees are all independent, all highly qualified, all outraged at the governance of the Company and are all willing to step in and defend shareholders. Just a quick glance at the ever-increasing fee stream paid to Ashford Inc. will enlighten even the most uninformed shareholder as to why Mr. Bennett is fighting desperately to keep skilled, independent directors out of his boardroom.



Mr. Bennett claims that Blackwells’ intention is “taking over the Braemar Board of Directors without paying a control premium”. Either Mr. Bennett does not understand how proxy contests work, or he is deliberately misleading shareholders. We believe it is the latter. Blackwells wants independent directors to examine the shady ‘Advisory Agreement’ and understand how Mr. Bennett has increased his fee stream by 600% while shareholders have suffered a 90% decline in share price. The current Board members are clearly not interested in figuring that magic trick out.



Mr. Bennett said that Blackwells has a “history of running misguided, unsuccessful efforts.” Blackwells has created tens of billions of dollars in value for fellow shareholders in its public campaigns, while Mr. Bennett has turned every REIT he has ever gotten his fingers on into illiquid, mismanaged and debt-ridden disasters.



Blackwells urges all Braemar shareholders to vote their proxy on the WHITE universal proxy card “FOR” each of the Blackwells nominees and the Blackwells proposals. Blackwells recommends shareholders vote “AGAINST” Braemar’s executive compensation resolution.

About Blackwells Capital

Blackwells is a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm that invests in public and private markets globally. Our public markets portfolio focuses on currencies, equities, credit and commodities. When necessary, we engage with public company boards to drive value for all stakeholders. Our private markets portfolio includes investments in space, clean energy, infrastructure, real estate and technology. Further information is available at www.blackwellscap.com.

