Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,890 in the last 365 days.

Focused Compounding Fund, L.P. Announced Preliminary Results of Parks! America 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

All of Focused Compounding’s Nominees are Elected

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused Compounding Fund, LP, a holder of 29,110,150 shares, or 38% of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA) (“Parks! America” or the “Company”), today announced that at the annual meeting of Parks! America held on June 6, 2024, the preliminary voting results indicated that each of the Focused Compounding nominees, Geoff Gannon, Andrew Kuhn, Jacob McDonough and Ralph Molina, were decisively elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”). Also elected to the Board were Lisa Brady, Jon M. Steele and Todd R. White. Company nominees Charles Kohnen, Jeffery Lococo and Rick Ruffolo were not elected. In addition, based on the preliminary results, the appointment of auditors was ratified, the Company’s compensation policy was not approved, the frequency of the say-on-pay compensation vote selected was every one year and Focused Compounding’s proposal to approve the repeal of any bylaw amendments was approved.

The final results are subject to verification by the independent inspector of election.  Focused Compounding expects that the official results for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company.

Contact:

Andrew Kuhn (469) 207-5844

andrew@focusedcompounding.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Focused Compounding Fund, L.P. Announced Preliminary Results of Parks! America 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more