ARMLOGI ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MASSIMO GROUP TO ENHANCE VEHICLE ASSEMBLY AND DISTRIBUTION

WALNUT, CA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced a strategic partnership with Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. The goal of this collaboration will be to maximize the operational capabilities of both companies by optimizing the delivery, assembly, and distribution of vehicle components closer to their final destinations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Armlogi will manage the reception of container shipments containing Massimo’s vehicle kits from Asian suppliers. Armlogi will provide access to its facilities located throughout the U.S., which are equipped with technology and specialized equipment necessary for handling and storing large and bulky items, adhering to ISO 9001 industry standards. Massimo will conduct vehicle assembly within Armlogi’s warehouses, while Armlogi will oversee inventory management, storage services, and the logistics required for delivering the assembled vehicles to their final order destinations across the United States.

“We are excited to partner with Massimo Group, a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoons, to optimize the efficiency of their supply chain from the ground up,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. “This partnership is a great example of our ability to leverage our advanced logistics capabilities to support the growth and scalability of our clients. By bringing together our warehousing solutions with Massimo’s production needs, we hope to enhance Massimo’s customer satisfaction and accelerate their delivery processes across key markets. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. The company’s product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch-tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americanastyle mini-bikes. Massimo manufactures and sells pontoon and tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company’s 286,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. All information about Massimo Group has been reviewed and approved by Massimo Group. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com .

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com .

