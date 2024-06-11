Sprout Social Names Erika Trautman as Chief Product Officer

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced the appointment of Erika Trautman to chief product officer, effective July 15, 2024. As chief product officer, Trautman will oversee Sprout’s global product organization and focus on elevating and expanding Sprout’s innovative product offering.



Trautman brings more than 15 years of experience in technology to Sprout with a career that has spanned work as a start-up founder to the management of billion-user products. Prior to Sprout, Trautman was the senior vice president and general manager of the work management portfolio at Atlassian, where she was responsible for driving hundreds of millions in revenue for the company through industry-leading product and AI strategy. Trautman also previously held the role of product director at Google, where she helped achieve broad adoption and significant year-over-year revenue growth for Google Drive and Editors (including Docs, Sheets and Slides) as the company navigated exponential demand to scale during the pandemic. Additionally, she reinvigorated end-user innovation for the Google Editors suite of collaboration tools and implemented machine learning initiatives across the portfolio.

“I have always been drawn to the unique and interesting experiences this world has to offer, so when the opportunity presented itself to join the incredibly talented Sprout team and work on the #1 Best Software Product, I couldn’t pass it up,” said Trautman. “Social media has an unparalleled ability to fuel business growth and help marketers maximize ROI, and I look forward to empowering brands to achieve success with a product that delivers cutting-edge innovation and AI advancements in an ever-changing digital landscape.”

“Erika’s proven track record of building innovative products, paired with her focus on driving growth, will accelerate the speed and scale at which Sprout is already operating as we continue to develop the most powerful social media solutions on the market,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. “I am excited for Erika to lead Sprout’s next evolution of product strategy and bring her deep experience as a product leader to inspire the team as they solve some of the hardest problems in the business.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “intend,” “long-term model,” “may,” “might” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: we may not be able to sustain our revenue and customer growth rate in the future; price increases have and may continue to negatively impact demand for our products, customer acquisition and retention and reduce the total number of customers or customer additions; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform, our API providers, or certain social media platforms; if we are unable to attract potential customers through unpaid channels, convert this traffic to free trials or convert free trials to paid subscriptions, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; we may be unable to successfully enter new markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable international laws and regulations; we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses or technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions and investments; unstable market and economic conditions, such as recession risks, effects of inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and the impacts of current and potential future bank failures and impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, could adversely impact our business and that of our existing and prospective customers, which may result in reduced demand for our products; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; covenants in our credit agreement may restrict our operations, and if we do not effectively manage our business to comply with these covenants, our financial condition could be adversely impacted; any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely could negatively affect our business; and changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current instability in market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

