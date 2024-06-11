FEMA Assistance Available for April Tornado Survivors in Mississippi

MADISON, Miss. – Mississippi homeowners and renters in Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, Madison, Neshoba and Scott counties who were affected by the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Applicants will need to provide the following information:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Disaster assistance may include financial help with immediate needs, temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

If an applicant has homeowners, renters or flood insurance, they should file a claim as soon as possible.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If the policy does not cover all the disaster expenses, the survivor may be eligible for federal assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, https://youtu.be/HhtlyTX49RE.

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.