Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Fayette County West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will open tomorrow, June 12, 2024, at 8 a.m. at the Memorial Building in Fayetteville, WV to help West Virginia residents affected by the April 2-6 severe storms. Individuals in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties can apply for assistance from FEMA.

Disaster Recovery Centers serve as one-stop shops for eligible storm survivors seeking one-on-one help. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are at the centers to answer questions. Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

The center is located at:

Fayette County Memorial Building 200 West Maple Ave, Fayetteville, WV 25840 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday,8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

State and FEMA officials continue to work closely with local officials in hard-hit areas to identify suitable sites for additional centers. Survivors can locate the center closest to them, by visiting the FEMA DRC Locator page or downloading the FEMA App to their mobile device to:

Apply for disaster assistance

Get directions to the nearest Disaster Recovery Center

Find shelter locations

Get weather alerts

Subscribe to disaster safety tips

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov

Disaster assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters, and private non-profit organizations. SBA disaster loans may cover repairs, rebuilding, as well as the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).