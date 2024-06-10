From Mohammad Mokhber, Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Bismillahir-Rahmanir-Rahim.

Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Fortunately, our friendly relations, based on mutual interests stemming from the deep historical, religious and cultural similarities and kinship ties of the two countries, are further deepening and evolving.

Emphasizing the importance of your meeting, discussions and agreements with Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the commissioning ceremony of the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and the inauguration of the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex, I express my confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between our countries will continue to develop in the future.

I pray to Almighty Allah for Your Excellency’s good health and success, and for prosperity and happy days for the people of the friendly, brotherly and neighbouring country of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Mohammad Mokhber

Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran