Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,876 in the last 365 days.

From Mohammad Mokhber, Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

AZERBAIJAN, June 10 - 10 June 2024, 17:00

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Bismillahir-Rahmanir-Rahim.

Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Fortunately, our friendly relations, based on mutual interests stemming from the deep historical, religious and cultural similarities and kinship ties of the two countries, are further deepening and evolving.

Emphasizing the importance of your meeting, discussions and agreements with Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the commissioning ceremony of the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and the inauguration of the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex, I express my confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between our countries will continue to develop in the future.

I pray to Almighty Allah for Your Excellency’s good health and success, and for prosperity and happy days for the people of the friendly, brotherly and neighbouring country of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

 

Mohammad Mokhber

Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

You just read:

From Mohammad Mokhber, Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more