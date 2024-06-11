MDC reminds public frogging season kicks off June 30

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to discover nature during frogging season. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may go frogging for bullfrogs and green frogs.

The daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Only the daily limit may be possessed on waters and bank of waters where frogging.

MDC notes that daily limits end at midnight. Froggers who catch their daily limits before midnight and want to return for more frogging after midnight must remove the daily limit of previously caught frogs from the waters or banks before returning.

The public can go frogging with a fishing or small-game hunting permit, but children 15 and under and Missouri residents 65-years and older are not required to have a permit.

Those using a fishing permit may take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole-and-line.

With a small-game hunting permit, frogs may be harvested using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

After frogging, be sure to browse recipes for your quarry by visiting MDC online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zxz.