Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Melissa Loeb has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager of the Roseville Office, located at 1478 Stone Point Drive.

Loeb joins Oak Valley with over 20 years of banking experience, the past twelve as a Branch Manager in Northern California. In her role, she will oversee branch operations and focus on business development opportunities. “We are excited to have Melissa on the team,” stated Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “Her extensive experience in the Sacramento market, combined with her leadership and managerial skills, ensures she will have a positive impact in shaping the growth of our branch.”

Loeb is a life-long Sacramento area resident. She attended Sierra College and is a recent Board Member of E Center, a private non-profit agency that provides services for Head Start to build healthy communities through education, employment, and environmental awareness. She also actively participates on the Twelve Bridges High School Sober Graduation committee. Loeb currently resides in Lincoln with her husband Chris and their two children. In her free time, she enjoys standup paddleboarding, gardening, traveling, and attending sporting events.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265)
  Toll Free (866) 844-7500
  www.ovcb.com

Primary Logo

