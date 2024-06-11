OKX CMO Haider Rafique and BBDO Worldwide CEO Andrew Robertson Explore the Future of Marketing at Tribeca X Panel, Led by Olympic Snowboarder and Entrepreneur Scotty James

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and BBDO Worldwide CEO Andrew Robertson today delved into the role of Web3 and AI in shaping the future of marketing at a Tribeca X panel, led by OKX Ambassador and Olympic snowboarder Scotty James. The panel discussion took place today at Convene One Liberty Plaza.







The panel, titled "The Future of Marketing Through the Lens of AI and Tokenomics," emphasized the impact of emerging technologies on current marketing trends. During the panel, Mr. Rafique and Mr. Robertson provided a deep dive into how advancements in technology, specifically AI and tokenomics paired with Web3, will greatly impact the future of the marketing space.



Tribeca X is a part of the Tribeca Festival, convening visionaries across various fields such as film, entertainment, brands, marketing, art, tech and media for live conversations, workshops, screenings and networking in New York City, and honoring the best brand stories of the year at the Tribeca X Awards.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Tokenomics and generative AI are not just transforming the landscape of marketing; they are revolutionizing the way we engage with consumers and build communities. Ability to generate content and then scale it is now faster and more accessible through AI tooling. Couple that with DAOs and programming incentives on blockchains to build a community. You now have a way to communicate and incentivize at a massive scale with exponential velocity. The future is exciting for creators and marketers."

BBDO Worldwide CEO Andrew Robertson said: "The biggest opportunity GenAI brings us in the creative side of the business is that of closing the gaps between having ideas and bringing them to life. The gap of time. The gap of money. The gap of possibility."

Aside from the Tribeca X panel, OKX is also Presenting Partner of the Tribeca Festival for the third consecutive year. The partnership includes acquiring naming rights to the BMCC Theatre, now the "OKX Theatre at BMCC TPAC" throughout the festival (June 5 to June 16). OKX also sponsored the gala screening of FIREBRAND at the 'OKX Theatre at BMCC TPAC' on June 11.

OKX first partnered with the Tribeca Festival in 2022, making it the festival's first-ever Web3 partner and sponsor. In 2023, OKX and the Tribeca Festival deepened their partnership, introducing the inaugural Tribeca Festival NFT pass. OKX's ongoing partnership with the Tribeca Festival underscores its global impact, diverse partnerships across the fields of sport, art, film and gaming, as well as its expanding Web3 ecosystem.



