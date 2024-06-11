Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | May 2024

Milwaukee, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  May   YTD - May Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg May 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 16,650 19,047 -12.6   59,913 68,603 -12.7 87,554  
  40 < 100 HP 5,046 5,657 -10.8   20,813 22,672 -8.2 38,007  
  100+ HP 2,039 2,173 -6.2   9,650 9,827 -1.8 11,898  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 23,735 26,877 -11.7   90,376 101,102 -10.6 137,459  
4WD Farm Tractors 291 266 9.4   1,611 1,561 3.2 797  
Total Farm Tractors 24,026 27,143 -11.5   91,987 102,663 -10.4 138,256  
Self-Prop Combines 401 487 -17.7   2,205 2,561 -13.9 1,347  
                 

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.272.0943
statisticsdepartment@aem.org

