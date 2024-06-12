COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES AWARDS OVER $5M IN GRANTS TO 136 LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Grant Recipients Announced from 250+ Applicants Focused on Economic Opportunity, Education and Youth, and Thriving Communities
Our Community Impact Grants have always been at the core of the Community Foundation’s mission from its inception.”WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced the recipients of the organization’s competitive 2024 Community Impact Grants. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues. The organization has supported more than 3,400 nonprofit partners with grants over its 52-year history.
— Julie Fisher Cummings, Chair of Community Foundation’s Impact Committee
After a comprehensive selection process that began with over 250 applicants for summer and year-round programs and operations, the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors voted to approve 136 grants totaling $5,045,259. The awards were given to nonprofit agencies throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties, and 21 of this year’s recipients are receiving funding from the Community Foundation for the very first time.
“Our Community Impact Grants have always been at the core of the Community Foundation’s mission from its inception,” said Julie Fisher Cummings, chair of the Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee, which oversees the competitive grantmaking process. “The funding is often a lifeline for the nonprofit partners that are taking on enormous challenges at the grassroots level. We are proud to be able to support so many of these deserving organizations and their initiatives.”
This year’s grant recipients were prioritized for their work in making a difference in three strategic categories:
• Economic Opportunity: Programs that focus on job training and workforce development that lead to greater economic success and an improved quality of life;
• Education and Youth: Programs that will lead young people to their fullest potential;
• and Thriving Communities: Programs that address a broad range of issues aligned with current community needs (e.g., arts and culture, environment, housing, mental health, community revitalization, etc.).
“Grants enable our nonprofit partners to tackle our communities’ most dire issues because they operate on the frontlines and have first-hand understanding of what it takes to solve them,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “We are enormously grateful to our donors who have made the commitment to our nonprofits by recognizing that the power of unrestricted philanthropy enables them to be changemakers in the community.”
The 2024 Community Impact Grants recipients include:
Economic Opportunity Focus
• Vocational Training: Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County, Inc., Urban League of Palm Beach County, and Victory Nursing Inc.
• Workforce Readiness: El Sol, Jupiter’s Neighborhood Resource Center, Faith Hope Love Charity, Inc., HabCenter, Restoration Destination, Second Chance Initiative Inc., The ARC of Palm Beach County, Inc., The Arc of The Glades, Inc., and Martin County Chamber Foundation
• Small Business Support: Center for Technology, Enterprise and Development and Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative
• Summer Programs: Nicholas and Christen Thompson Foundation, Common Ground Community Development, and Rise and Shine Christian Academy Inc.
Education and Youth Focus
• Mentoring: Helping People Succeed, Emanuel Jackson Sr Project Inc, First Church of God South Bay, Rhonda’s Promise, Inc., The West Palm Beach Police Foundation, Inc., and Visual Adjectives SEEDS
• College Prep: Best Foot Forward Foundation, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, Inc., Bound For College, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Inc., Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County, Path to College Foundation, Inc., Rico’s Scholarship Foundation, Student ACES, Inc., Youth Empowered to Prosper, Project Lift, Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County
• Financial Literacy: Money Mo Empire and Hands Together for Haitians, Inc.
• Early Childhood Literacy: Roots and Wings, Academic Restoration Plan, Achievement Centers for Children and Families, Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County, Florence Fuller Child Development Center, Hispanic Human Resources Council, Inc., Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, Lutheran Services Florida, Education Foundation of Martin County, and Hobe Sound Early Learning Center
• Summer Programs: Monarch Health Services Inc., YMCA of the Treasure Coast, Esperanza Community Center, 12th Street Ministries, Delray Beach Public Library, Dress for Success Palm Beaches, Edna Runner Tutorial Center (West Jupiter Community Group), Love, Hope & Healing Inc., and Milagro Center.
Thriving Communities
• Mental Health: Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., Center for Child Counseling, Center for Family Services, Children’s Bereavement Center, Families First of Palm Beach County, Compass, Inc., Faulk Center for Counseling, Epilepsy Florida, Inc., Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service, Mental Health Association of the Palm Beaches, Mothers Against Murderers Association, Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach, Palm Health Foundation, Inc., Riviera Beach Integrated Care Inc, Tykes and Teens, and Center for Trauma Counseling, Inc.
• Supportive Housing: CityHouse Delray Beach, Inc., Family Promise South Palm Beach County, Hold Ground PBC, Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, The Lord’s Place, YWCA of Palm Beach County, and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach
• Arts: Ascension 33 Inc, Digital Vibez, Inc., Mind & Melody, Inc., North Palm Youth Symphony, Volta Music Foundation, West Palm Beach Library Foundation, and Young Singers of the Palm Beaches
• Health: 211 Palm Beach Treasure Coast, Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope, Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County, Empower Healthcare, Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Friends of Foster Children of Palm Beach County, Inc., Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization, Hanley Foundation, Mission Clinic of Palm Springs, Inc., Palm Beach County Medical Society Services, PHIT America, Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Inc., Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast, Sweet Dream Makers, The Pink Queen Foundation, Promise Fund of Florida, Light of the World Charities, and Martin County Healthy Start Coalition
• Housing: Community Land Trust of Palm Beach County, Inc, Community Partners, Delray Beach CDC, Farmworker Coordinating Council of Palm Beach County, Inc., HomeSafe, Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc, Partners for Housing Palm Beach County, Riviera Beach Community Development Corporation, Inc., Vita Nova, Inc, and Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County Inc.
• Community Leadership: Northend Rise Inc., PRISM FL, Inc, and YES Institute
• Environmental: Community Greening, Florida Fishing Academy, Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, and The Nature Conservancy
• Hunger/Food Insecurity: CROS Ministries, Feed the Hungry Pantry of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Food Bank, Inc, St. Georges Center, House of Hope, and Our Community Table
• Autism: Love Serving Autism, National Autism Registry Inc., Els for Autism Foundation, and Arts4All Florida
• Summer Programs: Boca Raton Museum of Art, Inc., Breakthrough Miami, Grandma's Place, Inc., Synergy Camp Inc., YMCA of South Palm Beach County, and United Way of Palm Beach County
The Community Foundation follows a competitive grantmaking process each year designed to closely align the recipients’ work with the Community Foundation’s mission, vision and values. The rigorous process ensures that donors’ dollars are directed to local nonprofit organizations that have demonstrated high standards of integrity and impact. The grantmaking dollars specifically come from charitable funds created by individuals, families, businesses and organizations.
Nonprofits can apply for year-round or summer grants. Each year, local nonprofits can apply for a year-round or summer grant. This year the Community Foundation announced 18 summer grants and 118 year-round grants, with awards ranging from $8,500 to $75,000.
In 2023, the Community Foundation awarded 116 grants to nonprofit agencies throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties. The grants totaled $4,347,253, which marked a 50% increase from the prior year’s total, and the highest amount ever distributed through the Community Impact Grants process. For a full list of 2023 grant recipients, please click here.
To learn more about the Competitive Grantmaking Process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/the-competitive-grantmaking-process/
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.
