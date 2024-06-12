BOATBITES: FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND MARITIME E-COMMERCE SAAS COMPANY LAUNCHES IN TAMPA

BoatBites Inc. BoatBites offers on-demand meals and essential goods to boaters.

The Nation’s First Food and Drink Delivery App Begins in Tampa, Offering On-Demand Meals and Essential Goods for Boaters.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, BoatBites Inc., a groundbreaking SaaS company, unveiled its innovative on-water e-commerce platform, transforming the boating experience for enthusiasts worldwide. Launched in stealth mode in 2023, the early success of BoatBites’ software marks it as the first company in the U.S. to successfully direct the delivery of hot food, ice-cold beverages, bagged ice, groceries, and most essential items from brick-and-mortar businesses to boaters. The company plans to open the platform to almost any business product or service in the coming years, creating a global B2C economy on the water.

"E-commerce will never again have to stop at the water’s edge,” said John Bonaccorso, Founder and CEO of BoatBites. “We have created the building blocks of a water-based economy, similar to what Amazon created on land. Having enjoyed boating for years with my family, I have lost count of how many times the unexpected need for first aid, food, you name it, would come up. Speaking with many other boaters, I realized there was a common issue: choosing to leave the fun or stick it out and make the best of it. But why should we have to? Boating is expensive, and spending time with family is precious. Why aren't deliveries to boats possible?"

With a user-friendly online ordering system, a diverse range of food vendors combined with gig workers, and proprietary AI-driven predictive analytics in progress, BoatBites bridges the gap between land-based e-commerce and the sea. This cutting-edge solution eliminates boaters' inconvenience when running out of supplies or necessities while enjoying their time on the water.

“BoatBites is ushering in a new era for B2C companies and consumers by bringing the boating and e-commerce industries together for the first time,” said Bonaccorso. “While starting with food and beverages, future offerings will be limitless. This platform will be open to third-party companies to offer their goods and services to boaters nationwide, enhancing the boating experience and benefiting everyone.”

BoatBites utilizes proprietary logistics, unique vendor management systems, and proprietary logistical and navigational software to overcome the challenges of delivering items to moving boats. With sustainability among BoatBites’ core priorities, the company is carefully building on its commitment to minimize potential environmental impact with its eco-friendly packaging, complimentary trash removal, and fuel-efficient PWC delivery vehicles.

In addition to its Tampa test and launch market, BoatBites plans to expand across Florida for the remainder of 2024, followed by an ambitious national expansion in 2025. The company welcomes third-party e-commerce and maritime partners to get involved by visiting BoatBites’ website. Interested users can stay updated on the company and its market developments by following BoatBites on social media.

For more information, visit www.BoatBites.app.