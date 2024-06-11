Celebrate Father's Day with Crumbl's Irresistible Toffee Cake
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Father's Day approaches, Crumbl® invites all to express appreciation for father figures with a special lineup of desserts. From June 10th to June 15th, Crumbl stores nationwide and across Canada will feature a delicious new addition to their menu: Toffee Cake.
Toffee Cake is Crumbl’s newest dessert offering: a sumptuous chocolate cake soaked in melty caramel sauce and crowned with fluffy whipped cream and chopped toffee pieces. Just like Crumbl’s famous cookies, Toffee Cake is baked with fresh ingredients each day to ensure a quality dessert experience.
If you’re hosting a get-together for Father’s Day this year, Crumbl offers a shareable family-sized version of the Toffee Cake, so there's enough to go around. Whether enjoyed together with loved ones or gifted in appreciation, the Toffee Cake is a great choice for Father's Day.
In line with Crumbl's mission to bring friends and family together, Crumbl continues to expand beyond cookies to include a variety of classic desserts. The aim is to create memorable experiences that foster connection and celebration among loved ones.
Because Crumbl stores are closed on Sundays, customers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase their cookies, Toffee Cakes, and Father’s Day Gift Cards in advance to ensure a memorable Father's Day celebration.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
