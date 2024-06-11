Orlando Business Leaders Produce the Documentary: "It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare"
Orlando Business Leaders Produce the Documentary: "It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare" Unveiling Secret Solutions to Affordable Healthcare.
The event will be an eye-opener, showcasing how significant savings and improved care are achievable.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Ryckis, Co-Founder & President, and Donovan Ryckis, Co-Founder & CEO of Ethos Benefits are thrilled to announce the launch and premier of their groundbreaking documentary, "It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare." The event will take place on June 26, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST at HiHello Labs Downtown Orlando, located at 130 S Orange Ave #210, Orlando, FL 32801.
This highly anticipated documentary is set to challenge the status quo of healthcare costs in America and empower employers with innovative solutions to reduce their healthcare expenses. The premier event will not only offer a preview of the documentary, slated for release later this year on various streaming platforms, but will also highlight the stories of two local mid-market employers who have successfully transformed their healthcare programs from financial burdens into powerful tools for employee attraction and retention.
"Employers have been told for decades that there is nothing they can do to fix the rising cost of healthcare. This documentary dispels that myth and shows employers exactly how they can get better quality care at a lower price for their employees," said Chelsea Ryckis. "The event will be an eye-opener, showcasing how significant savings and improved care are achievable."
Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the inefficiencies and abuses of the current healthcare system and learn actionable strategies to save 20-30% on top business expenses while offering their employees access to free surgeries, cancer treatments, and imaging services. The documentary aims to provoke an emotional response by shedding light on the often hidden issues within the healthcare system that directly impact employers and employees alike.
As the producers of this documentary, Chelsea and Donovan Ryckis are committed to educating employers on how to navigate and revolutionize their healthcare plans. Unlike traditional employee benefit brokers who profit from escalating healthcare costs, they serve as fiduciary advisors, providing innovative solutions that prioritize employee well-being and financial stability.
"We are excited to celebrate the achievements of two local employers who have resolved their healthcare challenges, benefiting hundreds of employees in Central Florida," said Donovan Ryckis. "Our goal is to educate as many employers as possible, helping them transform their healthcare systems for the betterment of American workers."
The documentary features a selection of experts who provide in-depth analysis and solutions to the current healthcare crisis. The Ryckis' commitment to transforming employer healthcare has garnered them prestigious awards such as Advisor of the Year and Most Innovative Healthcare Consultant. They continue to lead the charge in healthcare reform, speaking at prominent events such as HR Florida and educating HR professionals about fiduciary health plans and best practices to avoid costly lawsuits.
Chelsea and Donovan and their innovative organization, Ethos Benefits, serve hundreds of employers in the Orlando area and nationwide by aligning with forward-thinking employers committed to reimagining healthcare. They are dedicated to fostering a landscape where employers can reject annual double-digit healthcare cost increases and instead create sustainable, financially sound healthcare solutions.
